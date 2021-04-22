'Mortal Kombat' punches its way into theaters and HBO Max - What's On This Week

Stowaway / April 22 / Netflix
In the movie Stowaway, an unintended passenger accidentally causes severe damage to a spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Stowaway is out on Netflix today.
Flight / April 23 -25 / Seattle Opera
The Seattle Opera's latest production is taking off. Flight, a story involving travelers trapped overnight by a storm, was filmed on location at the Museum of Flight across several exhibits. The show begins streaming on Friday and runs through Sunday.
Mortal Kombat / April 23 / HBO MAX & Theater
What began as an arcade game 29 years ago has punched its way back to the big screen. The rebooted version of Mortal Kombat revolves around a grand tournament where fighters from the earth and the outworld battle for dominance. Fists and blood are sure to fly when the movie hits HBO Max and theaters on Friday.
