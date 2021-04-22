'Mortal Kombat' punches its way into theaters and HBO Max - What's On This Week

It started as a video game in 1992. #k5evening

Stowaway / April 22 / Netflix

In the movie Stowaway, an unintended passenger accidentally causes severe damage to a spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Stowaway is out on Netflix today.





Flight / April 23 -25 / Seattle Opera

The Seattle Opera's latest production is taking off. Flight, a story involving travelers trapped overnight by a storm, was filmed on location at the Museum of Flight across several exhibits. The show begins streaming on Friday and runs through Sunday.



Mortal Kombat / April 23 / HBO MAX & Theater