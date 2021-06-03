'Bridesmaids' returns to theaters for 10th anniversary

Bridesmaids Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy star in the 2011 R-rated classic.

COLORADO, USA — Celebrated R-rated comedy "Bridesmaids" is returning to movie theaters for its 10th anniversary.

The 2011 movie featured star-making performances from Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy.

Presented by Fathom Events, "Bridesmaids" will play on the big screen Sunday, June 6, Wednesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 10.

The special 10th anniversary event will include a screening of the Paul Feig-directed movie, a gag reel and a surprise bonus feature.

Tickets for "Bridesmaids" can be purchased at FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

TFW you buy your tickets early to see Bridesmaids 10th Anniversary ... https://t.co/rbaaEkj7A1 pic.twitter.com/SOWgZB3tE3 — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) May 31, 2021

"Bridesmaids" is one of many films heading back to theaters this year.

The TCM Big Screen Classics series continues throughout the 2021 with "Citizen Kane," "The Birdcage," "The African Queen," and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" among the movies scheduled to return to the silver screen.

“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.