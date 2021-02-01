The conditions are in place for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 2020 was a rough year for the entertainment industry as many movie theaters were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But attendance has been good at Muskegon's Getty 4 drive-in theater and the operators have decided to keep the shows going for one last weekend.

The drive-in opened in June and has stayed open ever since. Many weekend nights sell out. This has been the drive-in's longest year ever.

"We were about the only entertainment in West Michigan at the time. We had that luxury. But I think everybody just loved coming out, getting out and just being entertained," said Kevin Sims with the Getty 4.

At this time of year, movies start at 5:30 because it gets dark so early.

Wonder Woman, Alien, Monster Hunter, and News of the World are showing on the four screens. Saturday, January 2 and Sunday, January 3 will be the last two nights of the season.

The concession stand will be open and food can even be delivered to your car if you request it.