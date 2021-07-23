x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Movies

Mark Hamill reveals he's secretly been in every Star Wars movie since 2015

The actor best known for his role as Luke Skywalker also lends his voice to other characters.

LOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 2018.

Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about Star Wars, Mark Hamill reveals he's been secretly featured in all the Star Wars movies since 2015.

He's played a variety of characters.

The secret was first disclosed when Wookieepedia, a fan-written encyclopedia dedicated solely to Star Wars, tweeted out a "Did you know" fact that shared Hamill voiced a character by the name of EV-9D9 from the film The Mandalorian. 

Hamill's response shocked many apart of the fan-fanatic community. 

He admitted to be in Sequels, Solo, and Rogue One. 

Now there's a bigger mystery to be solved, and that is, who are the other characters? 

The dedicated fan account followed up with another question asking the actor if there could be anymore hints provided so it could solve and document all of his roles. The sci-fi star hasn't responded yet.

RELATED: Federal judge says 2 'Star Wars' movies are 'mediocre' in official court ruling

RELATED: No, Darth Vader does not say, ‘Luke, I am your father’

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter