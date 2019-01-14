“We're off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz,” in movie theaters again!

To celebrate the 80th anniversary since the release of "The Wizard of Oz," movie theaters across the country will have special showings of the iconic film.

The showings will take place Jan. 27, 29 and 30 at three Tampa Bay area theaters.

A list of showtimes and theaters participating can be found below:

Regal Park Place 16

7200 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan 27

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29

7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30

AMC Woodland Square 20

3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677-2295

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29

7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30

Regal Citrus Park 20

7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa, FL 33625

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29

7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30

Click or tap here for more information on how to buy tickets.

“The Wizard of Oz” premiered in theaters on Aug. 25, 1939.

