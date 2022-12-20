New Christmas movies streaming in 2022

If you've already re-watched the classics, here are some of this season's new Christmas movies.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At this point in the holiday season, we've re-watched all the classics — from Clark Griswold lighting up the neighborhood to Kevin McCallister defending his house against the wet bandits.

So, if you're looking to switch it up and enjoy some new Christmas flicks with the family, we've got you covered.

Here are 10 new 2022 Christmas movies available on streaming platforms.

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)- One of the most talked about films of the season, this rom-com is Lindsay Lohan's first lead role in nearly 10 years. She plays a spoiled heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident and ends up at the cozy family cabin of a humble widower, played by "Glee" star Chord Overstreet.

Bonus: Lohan brings the nostalgia with a subtle "Mean Girls" reference.

Christmas With You (Netflix)- This Netflix rom-com features another familiar face — none other than 90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze. Jr. He stars opposite Aimee Garcia, who plays a pop star granting a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her.

The Christmas Clapback (BET+)- This heartwarming tale tells the story of three sisters honoring their late mother's memory at their church's annual Christmas cookoff. It's filled with food, romance and conflict with a "bubbly influencer."

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)- It's the long-awaited follow-up to the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story." This time, Ralphie is all grown up and dealing with Christmas as a dad. Peter Billingsley is back with the same iconic glasses to reprise his role for this holiday sequel.

Spirited (AppleTV+)- The star-studded cast of Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer put a funny twist on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" — complete with some splashy musical numbers. Ferrell does not play "Buddy the Elf" in this Christmas movie, but he does dominate the screen as the "Ghost of Christmas Present."

The Noel Diary (Netflix)- "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley plays a novelist who crosses paths with a woman (Barrett Doss of "Station 19" fame) searching for her birth mother while cleaning out his childhood home. The pair comes across an old diary that helps them discover secrets of their past in this whirlwind romance.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)- Your favorite cast of characters embarks on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill (Chris Pratt) in this family-friendly flick. Plus, Kevin Bacon is there.

A Hollywood Christmas (HBO Max)- What's better than a Christmas movie? Perhaps a Christmas movie within a Christmas movie. Jessika Van plays a holiday movie director shooting her latest film when her big-time executive boss, played by Christopher Swickard, comes into town to complicate things. This meta rom-com explores just about every classic Christmas trope in the books.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (Peacock)- No one brings families together like Dolly Parton, right? This Dollywood movie-musical is star-studded and larger than life. It features stars like Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.