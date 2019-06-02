LOS ANGELES — We were given a new glimpse at Toy Story 4 when Disney aired a fresh trailer after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

While fans were buzzing about seeing the return of Bo Peep, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) wasn’t too impressed with her "problematic" appearance.

“Bo Peep’s look in Toy Story 4 is updated, but her shepherd’s crook still promotes exploiting gentle sheep for their wool,” PETA posted on social media. “This is no place in Bo Peep’s ‘modern’ look, Pixar!”

PETA also issued a letter asking director Josh Cooley to ditch the character’s “archaic crook” with the following statement:

Bo Peep will return to the Toy Story franchise with a “modern” new look for its final film, and PETA is calling on director Josh Cooley to complete the character’s transformation by retiring her crook—a tool historically used to hook lambs by the legs and neck in the wool industry, much as the bullhook (now widely banned) is used to jab and pull elephants in the circus.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“A ‘badass’ Bo Peep would likely bop the shearers, not the sheep,” writes PETA Manager of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson. “[A] symbol of domination over any animal is a thing of the past and not something that belongs in Toy Story 4. Won’t you please consider removing Bo Peep’s crook from the final animation?”

PETA and its affiliates have released 11 exposés of 99 sheep operations on four continents revealing that the animals are beaten, stomped on, mutilated, and even skinned alive for wool. Because shearers are typically paid by volume, not by the hour, they’re driven to work quickly and carelessly. Strips of sheep’s skin—and even pieces of their ears—are cut or torn off during shearing, and the most gaping wounds are stitched up without any pain relief.

Toy Story 4 will be released in theaters nationwide on June 21.

PETA also made headlines earlier this week after calling out Big Boi for performing in the Super Bowl halftime show while wearing a fur coat.