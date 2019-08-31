ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The brand new trailer for "Terminator: Dark Fate" declares, "Welcome to the day after Judgement Day."

It's being billed as a direct sequel to James Cameron's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," with Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger starring. It is directed by Tim Miller, with James Cameron and David Ellison producing.

"Isn't it great? The whole team is back together again," Schwarzenegger said earlier this year at CinemaCon 2019. "It is so fantastic."

It debuts in theaters Nov. 1.

