'Mulan' to drop Sept. 4 on Disney Plus for $29.99

Disney CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement about the long-delayed film during a quarterly earnings call.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The long-awaited "Mulan" live-action film finally has a set release date, sort of.

During a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the movie will drop on Disney+ on Sept. 4 on a "premiere access basis" for $29.99.

Chapek said the film will also premiere theatrically in certain markets where theaters have reopened.

"We are very pleased to be able to bring 'Mulan' to (those) who have been waiting for it for a long time," Chapek said.

When asked if other delayed films, like "Black Widow," would follow in "Mulan's" footsteps with direct-to-consumer premieres on Disney+, Chapek said the movie was a "one-off," not necessarily a new business model for the studios.

"We find it very interesting to take a new offering...(give it) to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it," Chapek said.

The CEO said Disney wants to see what happens with the "Mulan" premiere when it comes to a possible surge in new subscribers and the number of people buying the movie. Chapek said the "Mulan" paid premiere "acts as a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney Plus."

What other people are reading right now:

