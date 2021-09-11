That look of "business in the front, party in the back" is struttin' its stuff again in schools and salons across our area.

DUNMORE, Pa. — If you loved rockin' a mullet in the late 80s, good news, it's back!

From high schoolers to adults, the hairdo has been creating lots of buzz on social media lately.

It's also been billed as the "most requested style for 2021."

Newswatch 16's own hair-magician, Ryan Leckey, scoped out this craze more in-depth at P & M Hair Salon and Boutique in Dunmore.

Ryan was joined by a group of local stylists and people proudly sporting their mullet mania.

Ryan gave the '"shear" facts on why the trend has become so popular.

According to Cosmetify Hair Report - the mullet tops the list of "most popular" hairstyles of 2021.

It was the most searched hairstyle in the past year – with more than 15.5 million searches, a 142% increase over the previous year.

Other top styles include waves, wings, curtains, and extensions.