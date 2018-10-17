CLEARWATER, Fla. – The 39th annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday starts Thursday in Coachman Park.
More than 35,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event, which takes place the third week of every October.
General admission tickets start at $20 per day if purchased in advance and $30 the day of the show. Online ticket sales close at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available at the will-call entrance.
There are also weekend and four-day ticket packages available.
Clearwater Jazz Holiday lineup:
8:30 p.m. Thursday: George Thorogood and the Destroyers
9:45 p.m. Friday: Morris Day and the Time
9:15 p.m. Saturday: The Doobie Brothers
8:30 p.m. Sunday: JJ Grey and Mofro
