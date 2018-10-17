CLEARWATER, Fla. – The 39th annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday starts Thursday in Coachman Park.

More than 35,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event, which takes place the third week of every October.

General admission tickets start at $20 per day if purchased in advance and $30 the day of the show. Online ticket sales close at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available at the will-call entrance.

There are also weekend and four-day ticket packages available.

8:30 p.m. Thursday: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

9:45 p.m. Friday: Morris Day and the Time

9:15 p.m. Saturday: The Doobie Brothers

8:30 p.m. Sunday: JJ Grey and Mofro

Note: 10News is a sponsor of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP