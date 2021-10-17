'Adele One Night Only' airs next month on CBS

In addition to performing some of her newest songs, the superstar singer also will sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just days before the release of Adele's newest album "30," the superstar performer will take to the airwaves in a two-hour special on CBS.

The network announced "Adele One Night Only," featuring a concert and interview with Oprah Winfrey, will air from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. It'll also stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

According to CBS, Adele will have audiences hearing some of her first new material in six years since the release of her previous album "25." Audiences have been listening to her latest single, "Easy on Me," seemingly nonstop — Spotify announced it has become the service's most-streamed song in a single day.

And more people than ever were reportedly asking Alexa to play the song on Amazon Music.

CBS says in addition to the concert performance, the interview with Winfrey will feature conversations about her album, stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Adele's album "30" comes out Nov. 19.