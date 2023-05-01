Aerosmith celebrating 5 decades of music on farewell tour at Amalie Arena

Tickets to Aerosmith's "Peace Out" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5.

TAMPA, Fla. — Aerosmith is getting ready to "Walk This Way" one last time.

The rock icons announced their farewell "Peace Out" tour on Monday with a stop planned for Oct. 11, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Each night of the 40-date North American tour will celebrate five decades of Aerosmith's hits like "Sweet Emotion," "Livin' on the Edge" and "Dream On." Rock band, The Black Crowes, will open.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives," the band wrote in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

VIP packages will also be available with options to reserve a premium ticket, take a photo with the band and score exclusive merchandise.

PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go!



For more info visit: https://t.co/rsuutHrYmY pic.twitter.com/8HkmrQlIrn — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 1, 2023

While most of the original members will be present, the band shred that drummer Joey Kramer would not be joining them on this tour.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed," Aerosmith wrote.

In their 50-year career, Aerosmith has performed for more than 100 million fans on 10 different world tours. The Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famers have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and most recently closed out a successful Vegas residency.