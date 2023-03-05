Aerosmith postpones Tampa stop after lead singer's serious injury

Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage led to some bleeding.

Example video title will go here for this video

Aerosmith announced the remaining stops on the band's "Peace Out" tour, including next month's Tampa show, have been postponed into 2024.

The rock icons were set to perform on Oct. 11 at Amalie Arena with the opening act The Black Crowes.

Lead singer Steven Tyler told fans earlier this month he sustained vocal cord damage that led to bleeding and couldn't sing for the next 30 days, per doctor's orders. However, the injury is believed to be more serious than initially thought.

The band posted a message on its Facebook page, saying that "in addition to the damage to [Tyler's] vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a message. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

People who bought tickets for the Oct. 11 show will be able to attend the rescheduled show next year when announced, the band said. Refunds also will be offered to those who can't attend.

Tickets still are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

In their 50-year career, Aerosmith has performed for more than 100 million fans on 10 different world tours. The Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famers have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and most recently closed out a successful Vegas residency.

Aerosmith made history in Tampa back in 2001 when they became the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl halftime show. They're also the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World with Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, which opened in 1999.