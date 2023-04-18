x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Alicia Keys coming to Tampa for summer tour

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer will perform June 30 at Amalie Arena.
Credit: Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

TAMPA, Fla. — Alicia Keys fans in the Tampa Bay area....are you ready?

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer will make a stop June 30 at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa as part of her Keys To The Summer Tour, event officials announced in a news release Tuesday. 

The concert will give fans a new and exhilarating way to experience Keys perform live by having a new set list and for the first time, the singer will move in a 360-degree, "in the round" setup. 

"The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable," Keys said in a statement. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It's going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses!

Related Articles

"This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we've made sure it's like nothing you've ever seen! I'm so excited to see y'all this summer!"

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 through Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $35.75 to $145.75. 

To learn more about Keys' concert in Tampa, click here.  

More Videos

In Other News

Taylor Swift fans surprised with free lower-level tickets to Eras Tour

Before You Leave, Check This Out