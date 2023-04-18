Alicia Keys coming to Tampa for summer tour

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer will perform June 30 at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — Alicia Keys fans in the Tampa Bay area....are you ready?

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer will make a stop June 30 at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa as part of her Keys To The Summer Tour, event officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

The concert will give fans a new and exhilarating way to experience Keys perform live by having a new set list and for the first time, the singer will move in a 360-degree, "in the round" setup.

"The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable," Keys said in a statement. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It's going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses!

"This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we've made sure it's like nothing you've ever seen! I'm so excited to see y'all this summer!"

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 through Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $35.75 to $145.75.