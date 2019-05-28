TAMPA, Fla. — Ariana Grande has postponed her Tuesday concert in Tampa.

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour was supposed to be at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night and at Orlando's Amway Center on Wednesday.

According to a news release, an "illness" is to blame for Grande's postponement.

"Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look forward to seeing them in November," Amalie Arena wrote in a statement.

Tickets for the shows will be honored for the new dates, which will be Nov. 24 in Tampa and Nov. 25 in Orlando. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Below are the refund procedures:

Customers who purchased through Ticketmaster:

Online purchases will automatically be refunded.

Phone purchases will automatically be refunded.

Outlet purchases will need to return to the point of purchase in order to receive refunds.

Customers who purchased through the ticket office or Amalie Arena sales office:

Tickets will need to be refunded through the point of purchase.

Sales office customers are encouraged to contact their sales reps to request the refund.

Refunds will be available at the ticket office during normal business hours. Ticket office hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Sunday.

Customers who purchased through third parties:

These customers will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds. These cannot be refunded through the box office or Ticketmaster.

