Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas top 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball lineup

TAMPA, Fla. — The biggest holiday concert of the season is coming back to Tampa.

93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2022 is set for 7 p.m on Dec. 16, 2022, at Amalie Arena.

The star-studded lineup is led by everyone's favorite 90s groups, Backstreet Boys and the Black Eyed Peas. Hitmakers like Big Time Rush, Cheat Codes, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre will also be rocking the Jingle Ball stage.

“93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball is the must attend holiday concert of the season,” Tommy Chuck, program director for 93.3 FLZ, said. “We have another incredible lineup this year and look forward to an amazing night with a packed house at AMALIE Arena.”

The concert is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capitol One which will also make stops in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon this Friday, Oct. 7. The Capital One 48-hour presale went live at 10 a.m. Tuesday and ends on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Each year, a portion of the proceeds from the event go toward a charitable cause. This year’s official charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which will receive $1 of each ticket sold. The non-profit's main initiative is to "build broadcast media centers within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media," according to its website.

A percentage of all ticket sales will go toward Florida Disaster Relief.