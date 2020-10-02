TAMPA, Fla. — Backstreet's back.

The Backstreet Boys are going back on tour this year and making another stop in Tampa. The group brings the "DNA World Tour" Sept. 27 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. There is also a fan club pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tampa show is one of three Florida tour stops (they'll also perform in West Palm Beach and Jacksonville). And, though they haven't been to the Tampa Bay area since 2013, the band was actually founded in Orlando.

The DNA World Tour is the second leg of the tour that began last summer with sold-out performances.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter