How to get tickets to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — This is not a drill, Beyhive. Beyoncé is bringing her "Renaissance" 2023 world tour to Tampa.

Queen Bey will take over Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16, 2023.

The stadium tour kicks off in May in Europe, with U.S. stops from July through September. The pop icon will be performing hits like "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT" from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," along with chart-topping songs from her decades-long career.

After the whole Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco, you may have guessed that it won't be easy to get your hands on a ticket to Beyoncé's Tampa show.

Ticketmaster is expecting there to be way more demand than there are tickets available. So, it's all going through a lottery system to make sure actual fans get the tickets instead of buyers looking to resell them.

How to enter the Beyoncé 'Renaissance' ticket lottery

First, you have to register through Verified Fan. You can do this through the BeyHive Verified Fan Registration, the Citi Verified Fan Registration or the regular Verified Fan Onsale Registration. BeyHive members will get first access.

To register, sign into your Ticketmaster account or create a new one and select which show you'd like to go to.

You'll automatically receive a confirmation email, but that doesn't mean you're getting tickets — just that you're in the lottery.

If you're selected for the ticket sale, you'll receive a unique access code via text message the day before the ticket sale. You'll also get details on how and when to buy the tickets.

Those who aren't selected will be automatically placed on a waitlist.

When to register for the Beyoncé ticket lottery

Registration windows are broken into three groups based on different tour dates. Tampa is in Group B.

Registration is open now for all tour dates but will close on different days.