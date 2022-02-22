Big Time Rush reunites for 'Forever Tour' this summer

The boy band will play Tampa's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 21.

TAMPA, Fla. — Your favorite Nickelodeon boy band heartthrobs are back together. And they're celebrating their reunion by hitting the road this summer.

After an eight-year hiatus, Big Time Rush is heading out on the 41-show "Forever Tour" in June.

The pop super-group will play Tampa's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 21 with opener Dixie D'Amelio, a TikTok star and admitted "Big Time Rush super-fan."

"Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” the band wrote in a release. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER TOUR."

Fans will get to hear the band's two new singles "Call It Like I See It" and "Not Giving You Up," along with hits from the first three albums.

Big Time Rush rose to stardom in 2009 when a scripted TV show of the same name premiered on Nickelodeon. Members Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson and James Maslow recorded music and toured as a band for four years until the show concluded in 2013.

The boys appeared together in a group message on social media during the pandemic in an effort to bring joy to their devoted fans, sparking buzz across the fan base and launching a new era of Big Time Rush.

If you can't make the Tampa show, Big Time Rush is making three other Florida stops in Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando.