Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for world tour stopping in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years for their biggest tour of all time. And Tampa fans will get the chance to see them live.

DeLonge, the band's original singer, will be taking the stage with blink-182 for the first time since his departure in 2015. The multi-platinum award-winning group that defined the pop-punk genre is kicking off the tour in Latin America before heading to North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Blink will take the stage on July 10, 2023, at Tampa's Amalie Arena with support from hardcore punk band Turnstile. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at blink182.com.

If you can't catch blink-182 in Tampa, the band will be performing the next day, July 11, at the FLA Arena in Ft. Lauderdale.

You can check out the full list of tour dates here.

In addition to reuniting for live shows, Tom, Mark and Travis have been back in the studio. The trio's new single “Edging'' will drop this Friday, Oct. 14. Blink-182 plans to release its 10th studio album in 2023.

This tour also marks the first since bassist and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus' battle with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer, in 2021. After announcing that he was undergoing chemotherapy in June 2021, 50-year-old Hoppus shared in September 2021 that he was "cancer free."

"With Delonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years," a press release announcing the tour said. "With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together."