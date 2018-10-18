CLEARWATER, Fla. – Bob Dylan and his Band are returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall for the third time in four years on Saturday.

Only a few tickets priced at $132.50 each are available on the venue's website. The seats in the upper levels of the orchestra are sold out.

However, tickets are available on third-party websites like StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Dylan is also scheduled to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday night.

Related: 39th annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday kicks off Thursday

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP