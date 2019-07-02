TAMPA, Fla. — The Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival has revealed the music lineup ahead of its start next month.

Concert headliners include:

Saturday, March 16: Daughtry

Sunday, March 17: The Band Perry

Saturday, March 23: 3 Doors Down

Sunday, March 24: Blue Rodeo, Kathleen Edwards and Fred Eaglesmith featuring Tif Ginn

Saturday, March 30: 2019 Justin Moore

Sunday, March 31: El Gran Combo

Saturday, April 6: To Be Announced

Sunday, April 7: Josh Turner

Saturday, April 13: Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Sunday, April 14: Boyz II Men

Friday, April 19: Edwin McCain and Vertical Horizon

Saturday, April 20: Hunter Hayes and Levi Hummon

Sunday, April 21: Mat Kearney

Saturday, April 27: Walk Off the Earth

Sunday, April 28: Foreigner

Concerts are included with daily admission into Busch Gardens.

The festival includes more than 35 dishes to pair with more than 100 wines, craft brews and cocktails.

This year’s festival returns several fan favorites, but also feature grilled lamb chops with a balsamic drizzle from northern California, Tex-Mex classics and Hawaiian-inspired delicacies.

Guests can purchase a five, eight or 12-item sampler lanyard to explore the festival’s offerings.

Go to Busch Gardens’ website for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.