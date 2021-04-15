Tickets to see Brad Paisley in Tampa go on sale Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Tickets go on sale Friday for fans to catch Brad Paisley's 2021 tour roll through Tampa in July.
The country music superstar is performing July 9 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
He's stopping in Jacksonville the day prior and West Palm Beach the day after.
Tickets to his Tampa show go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on April 16 and can be found through Ticketmaster. The presale is already underway.
The singer-songwriter, who has penned 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, is among country music's most-decorated male solo artists. He has three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards.
