ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pop superstar Christina Aguilera is coming to St. Petersburg this fall.

On Nov. 13, Aguilera is set to bring her "Liberation Tour" to the Mahaffey Theater. The tour is scheduled to make stops in 22 U.S. cities. It marks her first major tour in 10 years.

Aguilera's "Liberation" album is set for a June 15 release.

Presale tickets start at 10 a.m. Monday, May 14.

Go to Live Nation's website or the Mahaffey Theater's website for more information.

