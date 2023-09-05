The Clearwater Jazz Holiday returns Oct. 19-22 at Coachman Park for another year of celebrating legendary jazz talent.

CLEARWATER, Florida — Tens of thousands of jazz lovers are once again getting ready to flock to Coachman Park for four days of world-class music along the gorgeous Gulf of Mexico.

The Clearwater Jazz Holiday returns Oct. 19-22 for another year of celebrating legendary jazz talent.

The festival, now in its 44th year, has evolved from a series of concerts on the back of a flatbed truck to a complete musical takeover of Clearwater's Coachman Park.

Over the years, it's hosted classic acts like Tony Bennett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Dizzy Gillespie to new-age artists like The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros.

This year will feature the usual four-day nighttime festival along with some new changes for 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023.

Where is Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023?

Per usual, the festival is happening at Clearwater's Coachman Park. The main difference is that the park is now home to The Sound, a new state-of-the-art music venue.

What's the Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023 lineup?

Thursday, Oct, 19

- 4 p.m. Gates Open

- 4:15 p.m. - 5 p.m. Clearwater Jazz Holiday Young Lions & CJH Sign Lighting Ceremony



- 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dustbowl Revival



- 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. The Beach Boys with Good Vibrations Orchestra





Friday, Oct. 20

- 4 p.m. Gates Open

- 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Preservation Hall Jazz Band



- 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Gladys Knight



- 9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Average White Band





Saturday, Oct. 21

- 4 p.m. Gates Open

- 5:45 p.m. - 7 p.m. Los Lobos



- 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes



- 9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell





Sunday, Oct. 22

- 4 p.m. Gates Open

- 6:45 p.m. - 8 p.m. Trampled by Turtles



- 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

What's new this year?

In addition to the ticketed nighttime festival, there will be a free Daytime Downtown Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The daytime celebration will feature 18 more bands across three different performance areas around Coachman Park. You can check out the lineup and what you need to bring here.

How do I get tickets to Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023?

Tickets can be purchased for individual days of the festival or as 2-day or 4-day bundles.

Prices range from about $30 for lawn seats to about $340 for tickets in the section closest to the stage.