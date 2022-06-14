Coldplay ready to hit the stage for 'Music of the Spheres' world tour

Coldplay will visit Raymond James Stadium on June 14, 2022, to perform their hits to a crowd ready for an "Adventure of a Lifetime."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you been wanting to slip away into "Paradise" while watching Coldplay perform live?

Consider yourself lucky because the popular British rock band announced the "Music of the Spheres" world tour Thursday morning.

The concert kicks off in March 2022 and goes until September, traveling from Costa Rica, through the U.S. and all the way to the U.K.

Coldplay, along with opener H.E.R., will visit Raymond James Stadium on June 14, 2022, to perform their hits to a crowd ready for an "Adventure of a Lifetime."

According to an Instagram post from the band, this tour has been in the works for years.

Coldplay says they spent the past two years talking with environmental experts to make sure this tour is "as sustainable as possible." They want to harness the tour's potential to "push things forward."

"We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn," the band wrote.

"It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far."