TAMPA, Fla. – Comedian Kevin Hart has asked show goers not to bring their cell phones inside his performance Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

The arena said in a news release that Hart and his management also bar fans from “texting, talking, tweeting, cameras, social media or recording/audio devices of any kind.”

Fans are asked not to take out their phones while the show is live, according to Amalie Arena marketing coordinator Kelsey Coary.

Coary said those in attendance will be able to use their devices inside the concourse of the arena, but not inside its bowl.

Anyone attending the performance who doesn’t follow the rules will be asked to leave.

Tickets are still available for the event starting at $36.20, plus taxes and service fees.

Hart is among several other comics who prohibit cell phone use during his performances, including Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock. Venues across the country will sometimes collect cell phones at the doors or lock them into pouches for the duration of a performance.

