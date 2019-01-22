TAMPA, Fla. — Dave Matthews Band has been rocking summer stages in Tampa Bay for years, and 2019 is no different.

Their annual trip to the area comes July 24 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.

Every ticket purchased for the tour also comes with a surprise unreleased live recording from one of the band's 2018 tour dates.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can buy tickets at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Click here for more information about Tampa's tour stop. Find more 2019 tour dates here.

