Ed Sheeran to headline 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

The park will feature screens for fans to enjoy the season-opener between the Bucs and the Cowboys.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still are riding that Super Bowl high, but it's about time to get ready for a new season.

Why stop the party though?

Fans can celebrate in person on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, with musician Ed Sheeran performing, according to the league.

Events begin at noon with interactive games, photo opportunities and other activities for fans to enjoy.

Sheeran is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

But fans will probably want to stick around afterward as the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys in the league's season opener. The park will have screens all throughout for people to enjoy the watch party.