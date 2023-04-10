Eras Tour merch goes on sale the day before Taylor Swift comes to Tampa

Official Eras Tour merch will be on sale at Raymond James Stadium the day before Taylor takes the stage.

TAMPA, Fla. — Swifties know that exclusive merchandise is one of the most coveted parts of the Eras tour. And luckily, we're letting you in on a little secret of how to score merch before Taylor Swift's three-night run in Tampa.

The official Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise trailer will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Raymond James Stadium — the day before Taylor's first Tampa show on April 13.

It's a great way to secure your blue crewneck and "Bejeweled" bracelet before the crowds come in for the concert. Plus, people who couldn't get tickets can still get their hands on some exclusive Eras Tour merch.

Fans should park in Lot 2 to access the merchandise trailer in Lot 3, which is close to the Ford Gate.

Note that this is different from where the trailers will be located on the days of the shows.

The merch trucks will have items like reusable water bottles, tapestries and show posters along with a variety of t-shirts and sweatshirts. Here's a look at the prices, according to Popbuzz.com.

Hoodies - $75

Crewneck sweater - $65

Quarter-zip pullover - $65

Long sleeve t-shirt - $55

Tour t-shirts - $45

Tie-dye tank top - $40

'Bejeweled' bracelet - $35

Canvas tour poster tapestry - $35

Concert poster with show date and location - $30

Tote bag - $30

Water bottle - $25

Glow baton - $15

While a lot of the items will also be available online and inside the stadium, there are certain items — like the blue tour crewneck everyone is talking about — that you can only get from the merch trucks.

The merch that will be available at the shows!

There have been some complaints online from Swifties claiming the design on their merch faded after one wash. The issue has gotten enough attention that Taylor's team put out a statement on her website saying, "You may see a faint fade on the product print" due to the "particular ink curing process." This is a normal part of the "product's distressed, vintage look," according to the statement.