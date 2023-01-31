Fall Out Boy taking 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' to Tampa

The iconic rock band is playing on Tuesday, July 25, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pop-rock legends Fall Out Boy are back with their first album in five years — and they're celebrating with a North American tour stopping in Tampa.

The multi-platinum-selling band is bringing the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" tour to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25.

It's named after the band's highly-anticipated album "So Much (For) Stardust," dropping March 24. You'll have plenty of time to learn the new songs before the Tampa show, but if you want a head start, Fall Out Boy's singles “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” are out now.

Bring Me The Horizon will open for Fall Out Boy for most tour dates, while Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr will appear at select dates.

Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Carr will open the Tampa show.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Just make sure you sign up for the band's mailing list by 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to get the presale code.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined a tour with Green Day and Weezer, which sold out stadiums across the world. It was nominated for both Major Tour of the Year and Best Rock Tour at the Pollstar Awards.