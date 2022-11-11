Chris Young, Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more added to Strawberry Festival lineup

Advance tickets for the 11-day festival will go on sale on Dec. 8.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Exciting news for Florida Strawberry Festival goers: Four new musical acts have been added to the lineup!

Walker Hayes, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Chris Young and The Jacksons will join the likes of music icon Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, CeCe Winans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, and Halestorm at this year's festival.

"We've been working diligently to secure these remaining acts," Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis said in a statement. "We know how hard it has been to wait, but we appreciate your patience and look forward to sharing in the excitement of the shows we have secured for you."

The festival is an 11-day community event that celebrates the strawberry harvest of eastern Hillsborough County, according to the festival's website. It says more than 500,000 people enjoy the festival each year.

Advance tickets for admission and concerts will go on sale on Dec. 8 and can be purchased here.

Here's who's currently slated to perform between March 2-12, 2023:

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

The Oak Ridge Boys

Willie Nelson

Halestorm

Sara Evans

The Gatlin Brothers

Neal McCoy

Josh Turner

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw

CeCe Winans

Tanya Tucker

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

Tommy James & The Shondells

for King & Country

Wayne Newton

Train

Sawyer Brown

Keith Sweat

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown

Lynyrd Skynyrd

For more details about entertainment acts at the Florida Strawberry Festival, click here.

This year's theme of the Florida Strawberry Festival is "We Have a Winner!" For more information about this year's event and tickets, click here. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law at the festival to designate strawberry shortcake as Florida's official state dessert.

"The strawberry industry has an economic impact of more than a billion dollars

in the state of Florida," President Paul Davis said in a statement in October. "Plant City is home to roughly 12,000 acres of strawberries and the Festival serves just about 200,000 shortcakes each year. We're proud of our city and the Florida strawberry. It's kind of a big deal around here!"