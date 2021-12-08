Garth Brooks set to bring stadium tour to Orlando

The show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Camping World Stadium.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming back to the Sunshine State to play his first Orlando show in more than five years.

Brooks is set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Camping World Stadium.

You can purchase up to eight tickets when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster app, or through the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster by calling 1-877-654-2784. You can get a head start now by creating a Ticketmaster account ahead of time.

Prices start at $94.95 including fees.

Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold. In May 2021, he added the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor to his long list of awards throughout his decades-long career.

The Orlando show will be Brooks' only Florida date on this stadium tour, he announced.