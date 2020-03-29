ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Need a little something to chase the blues away right about now? You'll be OK because Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform live later this week on CBS.

The network announced the one-hour special, "Garth and Trisha Live!," airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The country power couple will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G.

But you'll want to hop on Brooks' Facebook page Monday during his weekly show, "Inside Studio G," to make a song request.

The live CBS show comes a little more than a week after they crashed Facebook during a special concert. "Garth, did you break the internet?" were among several of the comments, USA Today noted.

"We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," said Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in a release.

RELATED: Garth Brooks is holding an acoustic concert on Facebook next week, and he's taking requests

RELATED: Garth Brooks 'leaves it all on the floor' in personal 2-night event on A&E

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter