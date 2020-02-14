The boys are back in town!

Three major acts are coming back to Tampa this year, and they all go on sale Friday.

First up: The Rolling Stones. They'll be playing on July 5 at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Next, pop-star Justin Bieber will also be heading to Raymond James Stadium for his Changes Tour on July 25.

And last, but certainly not least, Backstreet's back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys will be playing on September 27 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater. Those tickets go on sale at noon Friday.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



