Gospel singer Troy Sneed dies from coronavirus complications

He was 52.
Credit: Tim Dahn/Emtro Gospel via AP
In this image provided by Emtro Gospel, Troy Sneed poses for a portrait.

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.

Publicist Bill Carpenter says the singer died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ’s 1999 album “Higher.” Sneed traveled throughout the United States early in his career to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 film “The Preacher’s Wife,” starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. 