How the 2021 GRAMMY Awards will be different due to COVID-19

From the Super Bowl to the Golden Globes, COVID-19 safety protocols have changed the way we have celebrated specific events this year; and the GRAMMY Awards will also be different.

First of all, the 2021 GRAMMY Award show is on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and everything you need to know about how to watch can be found here.

The GRAMMYs were originally planned for Jan. 31 but were postponed to March 14 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Southern California late last year. Pushing the date to March also opened the option for an outdoor ceremony.

As of now, the ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. There will be no audience, with the exception of a small number of media members in attendance. The live red carpet broadcast will feature performers and presenters.

And, while full details have been vague, the Recording Academy did state in a press release on March 7, “Music's Biggest Night will pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), the Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and the Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.”

