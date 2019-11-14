It's official - Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards again.
The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter made the announcement Thursday on CBS This Morning. Keys hosted the awards ceremony for the first time in February.
The host announcement comes a week before Grammy nominees are set to be revealed.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020. You can watch the awards ceremony on 10News.
