Cardi B, Billie Eilish among artists performing at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

LOS ANGELES — The full lineup of performers has been announced for the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards, airing live from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay.
The Recording Academy says the artists will practice social distancing while coming together to celebrate music amid the ongoing pandemic.
The show, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will be broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Performers will include:
- Bad Bunny
- Black Pumas
- Cardi B
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Billie Eilish
- Mickey Guyton
- Haim
- Brittany Howard
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Chris Martin
- John Mayer
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Maren Morris
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
In addition to being able to watch on 10 Tampa Bay, music fans will be able to stream the show live on Paramount+.
Dubbed "Music's Biggest Night," the show will pay tribute to independent venues that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
"From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night," CBS announced in a news release.
You can get the full list of nominees here.
