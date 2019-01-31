LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES – CBS and the Recording Academy announced Thursday a special performance by Diana Ross during the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

The iconic singer will take the stage on Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in honor of her upcoming 75th birthday to celebrate her life’s greatest musical accomplishments during the Grammy's.

Ross’ accolades include 42 No. 1 songs, 91 singles and 59 albums. She’s sold more than 100 million albums in her career.

In 2012, the Recording Academy recognized Ross as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Viewers can watch the Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET on 10News.

