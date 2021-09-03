Why is the GRAMMY trophy shaped like that?

Here's how the awards are created and why they're designed that way.

LOS ANGELES — Since 1958, the Recording Academy has been awarding a golden trophy to music artists. The unique, gold-plated trophy is shaped like a gramophone – an old-fashioned record player.

The treasured trophy is made out of a special proprietary zinc alloy called "Grammium” which has been trademarked by the craftsmen who create the trophies.

To make the base, they heat the GRAMMY to 644 degrees farenheit and pour it into a bronze mold. They pour out the excess, which then creates a hollow cast.

The gramophone's cabinet, tonearm and gramiam are also cast. Any excess is removed, and the surfaces are then smoothed out with a belt sander. The remaining surfaces are then filed by hand.

Finally, they polish the metal with an abrasive compound on a buffing wheel.

The gramophone’s horn is made using a metal shear with a disc of malleable bronze, which is spun on a lathe to set its shape.

Next, the components are soldered together, then submerged in a degreasing solution and then water.

It is plated with copper, then goes through a series of electroplating so the gold plating will adhere to the trophy.

Lastly, the trophy is plated with 24K gold, painted and fully assembled.

DYK: It takes a total of 15 hours to create a GRAMMY trophy. And, the trophy that is handed to an artist on stage is just a prop. They receive a personalized trophy a few weeks after the show.

Don't miss the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay!