It's gearing up to be a night full of the most popular music in the world.

CBS and the Recording Academy announced Thursday the first round of artists set to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

You can watch them sing at 8 p.m. on 10News.

Here's who's expected to perform so far:

Camila Cabello: Nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Cardi B: Nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.

Dan + Shay: Nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Post Malone: Nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Shawn Mendes: Nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Janelle Monae: Nominated for Album of the Year and Best Music Video.

Kacey Musgraves: Nominated for Album of the Year, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Previous: Alicia Keys to host 61st annual Grammy Awards

Fifteen-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is set to host the awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The artist has sold more than 30 million records.

You can watch the Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. on 10News/CBS.

More: Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve to host Grammy red carpet special

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.