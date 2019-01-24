The next round of artists to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards includes Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile is up for six Grammys: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album.

H.E.R. is nominated for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album.

The artists join performers Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and Kacey Musgraves.

The Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 will be hosted by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. You can watch the 61st annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 on 10News/CBS.

