LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES – CBS and the Recording Academy announced the lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

This year’s presenters include:

Current Grammy nominees

Kelsea Ballerini

Leon Bridges

Luke Combs

Charlie Wilson

Grammy Winners

Alessia Cara

Eve

John Mayer

Bob Newhart

Smokey Robinson

Swizz Beatz

Meghan Trainor

Other presenters include recording artist Kane Brown, South Korean pop sensation BTS, Cedric The Entertainer, actors Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wilmer Valderrama and Super LIII MVP Julian Edelman.

Alicia Keys will host the Grammys broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch the Grammys on 10News.

Related: Diana Ross to take stage at Grammy Awards, be honored ahead of 75th birthday

Previous: More Grammy nominees makes winning a greater challenge

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.