Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

LOS ANGELES — The 2021 GRAMMY Awards show is on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and let’s just say this will be a GRAMMYs like no other.
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will be hosting the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, which will include all the music, magic and humor needed while maintaining COVID-19 safety best practices.
CBS will be broadcasting the GRAMMYs, which means you can watch it right here on 10 Tampa Bay. You can also stream on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), or watch here.
The full list of nominees can be found right here, and the performers include Bad Bunny, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and more.
And, if you want to get in on all the GRAMMY action early, there will be events happening all week including:
- Women In The Mix on Monday, March 8
- The Inaugural Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration on Wednesday, March 11
- GRAMMY U Masterclass With Tayla Parx on Thursday, March 12
- Producers & Engineers Wing 20th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, March 12
- MusiCares' Music On A Mission on Friday, March 13
The GRAMMY Live Pre-Show and Red Carpet coverage will kick off the night starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. And, following the awards show, the GRAMMY Live Wrap Show will finish the night at 11:35 p.m. ET. It will feature a full recap of the night's winners, performances, fashion highlights, backstage interviews and more.
Don't miss the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay!
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter