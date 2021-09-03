Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, March 14.

LOS ANGELES — The 2021 GRAMMY Awards show is on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and let’s just say this will be a GRAMMYs like no other.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will be hosting the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, which will include all the music, magic and humor needed while maintaining COVID-19 safety best practices.

CBS will be broadcasting the GRAMMYs, which means you can watch it right here on 10 Tampa Bay. You can also stream on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), or watch here.

The full list of nominees can be found right here, and the performers include Bad Bunny, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and more.

And, if you want to get in on all the GRAMMY action early, there will be events happening all week including:

The GRAMMY Live Pre-Show and Red Carpet coverage will kick off the night starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. And, following the awards show, the GRAMMY Live Wrap Show will finish the night at 11:35 p.m. ET. It will feature a full recap of the night's winners, performances, fashion highlights, backstage interviews and more.

Don't miss the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay!