What changes have been made to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards?

This year, several notable adjustments have been made to the GRAMMYs by the Recording Academy.

The GRAMMYs are this Sunday, March 14, and it’s important to note some pretty big changes made this past year.

Back in June, the Recording Academy announced alterations to several rules and guidelines that “reflect its ongoing commitment to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards nominating process and rules are more transparent and fair.”

For the first time, the Recording Academy even released the GRAMMY Awards Rules & Guidelines to show its transparency through the process.

Some of the approved rule amendments included Category, Field and Definition updates, Best New Artist Field eligibility, Nominations Review Committees protocols, and Potential Conflicts of Interest guidelines.

According to a Recording Academy press release, the following Category, Field and Definition updates included:

Best Urban Contemporary Album has been renamed Best Progressive R&B Album. “This change includes a more accurate definition to describe the merit or characteristics of music compositions or performances themselves within the genre of R&B.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance has been renamed Best Melodic Rap Performance “to represent the inclusivity of the growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre.”

Latin Pop Album has been renamed Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album. Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album has been renamed Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album “to migrate the genres of Latin urban and represent the current state and prominent representation in the Latin urban genres.”

More detailed explanations to the changes in Nominations Review Committees and Potential Conflicts of Interests can be found here.

Don't miss the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay!