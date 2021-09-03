How does GRAMMY voting work?

Ever wonder who chooses the winners for the GRAMMYs? We've got you covered.

LOS ANGELES — There’s plenty of controversy and confusion as to how the GRAMMYs are chosen. Who does the voting? Who creates a nomination? Is there a board that makes the decision? The process seems pretty complex, so we’ve broken it down for you.

For starters, the Recording Academy has Voting Guidelines that must be followed to ensure the process is fair. The guidelines' opener states:

“It is the goal of the Recording Academy to ensure the GRAMMY Awards process is led in a fair and ethical manner and that Voting Members make their choices based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible recordings. In an effort to maintain a high degree of integrity and transparency, it is crucial that the following guidelines be understood and followed by all Voting Members.”

As for the actual voting process, the steps consist of the following:

Submission: Recording Academy members and record companies enter recordings and music videos released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.

Screening: Submissions are reviewed by more than 350 experts in various fields to ensure entries meet specific qualifications and have been placed in appropriate fields.

Nominating: First-round ballots are sent to voting members in good dues standing.

Special Nominating Committees: For specialized categories, final nominations are determined by national nomination review committees which consist of voting members from all of The Academy's Chapter cities.

Final Voting: Final-round ballots are sent to voting members in good dues standing.

Results: Results are unknown until the GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

So, you may be wondering… Who is part of the committees and who can vote?

The Recording Academy consists of Trustees Officers, Trustees and Chapters. The four Trustees Officers are Harvey Mason Jr. - Chair, Tammy Hurt - Vice Chair, Terry Hemmings - Secretary/Treasurer, and Christine Albert - Chair Emeritus. There are 40 Trustees and 12 Chapters consisting of Chapter Governors.

If you are interested in becoming a voting member, you can learn about the Recording Academy Membership and how to join here.

Don't miss the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay!