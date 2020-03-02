TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome back to the jungle, Tampa. Guns N' Roses is heading on tour again.

The legendary rock group is scheduled to play Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 15.

Tickets for North American tour dates go on sale Friday through Live Nation. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Nightrain members begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

During the global stadium tour, fans are guaranteed to hear classics like "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet child o' Mine" and "November Rain."

The band recently performed last weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Other stadium tour stops include Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, London and Prague.

