TAMPA, Fla. - The Grammy-nominated rapper J. Cole is coming to Tampa later this year.

On Aug. 11, J. Cole is set to bring his "KOD Tour" to Amalie Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, starting at $45.75.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Amalie Arean Ticket Office, Ticket master outlets or on Ticketmaster's website.

SHOW ANNOUNCE 🚨 J. Cole's KOD TOUR with Young Thug is coming to #Tampa on August 11.



Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 12 @ 10AM. More info at https://t.co/PFGLjdC8BZ pic.twitter.com/Po7fJ945Ua — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) May 8, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP